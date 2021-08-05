Local preschool celebrating National Twins Day

Primrose School of NE Flower Mound has “multiple” reasons to celebrate National Twins Day, which is coming up on Sunday.

The private Preschool currently has three sets of twins enrolled, one set of triplets and a set of twin teachers! The identical twin teachers, Ms. Maria Huerta and Ms. Lie Lovin, have worked at the preschool for 18 years.

“They absolutely love having the chance to interact with and educate all the sets of multiples who come through their classrooms,” a school news release said. “They have a deeper understanding of the emotional needs of twins and the importance of nurturing the relationship between the siblings while also celebrating each one as an individual.”

On National Twins Day, Primrose School of NE Flower Mound will be seeing double — and triple — and celebrate the occasion with a special snack of Twinkies, naturally.