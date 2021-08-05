Flower Mound council member tests positive for COVID-19

Just a couple days after an in-person Town Council meeting, a Flower Mound council member informed the town that they tested positive for COVID-19, the town announced Wednesday.

A town spokesperson declined to say who the council member is and if they were vaccinated.

Monday night’s Town Council meeting was held in-person and without masks, and council members sat just a few feet from each other. The town informed other council members and staff members who may have been in close contact with the one who tested positive. Those close contacts have been asked to quarantine and follow CDC guidelines for people who were confirmed to be exposed to the virus.