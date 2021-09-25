Denton County now offering booster shots

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) will soon begin sending self-scheduling links to DCPH-vaccinated individuals eligible for a COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose.

Appointments will be available to self-schedule for individuals who are: Six months or more from their second Pfizer vaccine and; Meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eligibility criteria.

The FDA, CDC, and the Texas Department of State Health Services recently approved booster doses for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

“Today’s announcement allows people to register for COVID-19 booster shots, and if you got a shot from Denton County Public Health, be sure to check your texts and emails for eligibility and scheduling in the coming days,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We’re working with private providers as well as our health department to make sure our residents have access to vaccine—from first doses to boosters for eligible folks.”

Those who were vaccinated by DCPH should not rejoin DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.

Individuals can get booster doses from primary care providers and/or pharmacies, as vaccine supply is readily available in Denton County, officials said. Eligible individuals who received first and second doses of a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine from providers other than DCPH are eligible to receive a booster dose at their previous provider or join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.

At this time, booster doses are not authorized for individuals previously vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/vaccine. To locate providers and pharmacies within Denton County with COVID-19 vaccines available, visit vaccines.gov/search. For questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.