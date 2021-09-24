High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 17, Marcus 14

The Mound Showdown lived up to its billing on Friday night, as the Jaguars edged Marcus by a score of 17-14.

Flower Mound drove 92-yards on its opening drive and scored on a 22-yard field goal from Reagan Tubbs to make it 3-0 Flower Mound.

Late in the second quarter, backup QB Yale Erdman, who stepped for an injured Nick Evers, completed a 10-yard pass to Caden Jensen to make it 10-0 Jaguars.

Marcus answered on the ensuing series with a 75-yard scoring drive, capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Khattab from Jaxxon Warren.

It was 10-7 Flower Mound at halftime.

In the third quarter, Warren connected with Connor Vaughn on a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Marcus a 14-10 lead.

With 7:43 to play in the game, Flower Mound’s Cooper Davis intercepted a pass and returned it 34 yards before Erdman scored on a 4-yard run to give the Jags a 3-point lead, which held up.

Flower Mound (2-2, 1-0) will host Hebron at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 while Marcus (2-2, 0-1) will travel to Plano at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Guyer 44, McKinney 26

The Wildcats remains unbeaten following an 18-point victory in its district opener against McKinney.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Guyer answered with an 81-yard scoring drive including a 3-yard touchdown run from Byron Phillips.

McKinney took a 10-7 lead, before Jackson Arnold hooked up with Grayson O’Bara on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-10 in favor of Guyer.

Later in the second, Arnold hit Jace Wilson on a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-10 Wildcats, and Guyer led 21-13 at the break.

McKinney scored first in the third quarter to cut Guyer’s lead to one, but Guyer responded with a 2-yard keeper from Arnold to extend the Wildcats lead to 28-20.

The Lions scored again to make it 28-26, but special teams came through in a big way on the next series, as Peyton Bowen returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score.

Guyer’s defense also came up big, earning a safety late in the game as well as a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown from Austin Knapp to put the game out of reach.

Guyer (5-0, 1-0) will host prosper at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Collins Athletic Complex.

FW All Saints 41, Liberty Christian 24

Liberty Christian came up short looking for its second win on Friday night, falling to FW All Saints.

All Saints scored first in the game, but Liberty’s Jacob Vaughan made it 7-7 on the ensuing driving with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brady Janusek.

All Saints scored again, but Liberty answered with a 36-yard field goal from Hayden Charlton to make it 13 -10 All Saints going into the second half.

The Warriors took a brief lead early in the third on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Vaughan to Janusek to make it 17-13 Liberty, but All Saints scored 21 unanswered points between the third and fourth quarters to make it 34-17 Saints.

Janusek scored on a 6-yard run with just under eight minutes to play in the game, but Liberty could not come back.

The Warriors (1-3, 0-0) will host Pulaski Academy of Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

