Weir: Fighting against indoctrination in education

By now, we’ve all heard of Critical Race Theory (CRT), which states that racism is institutionalized and embedded in the culture of American society. There are schools across the country that have inserted this theory in their curricula, causing a national outrage among parents who demand that our education system cease and desist from brainwashing their children with race-hatred. Lantana resident Lisa Cummins has been a leader in the movement to eradicate this dangerous agenda from our learning institutions. She sat for an interview to discuss the reasons she thinks such teaching is hurting our children. The following is a short bio she sent:

“Lisa Cummins and her husband, Don, are the honored parents of five children. After living in Utah for 23 years, they moved their family to Texas. As her children have attended public, charter, and home schools, she has experienced the pros and cons of each system, which gives her a unique experience. Lisa has attended BYU-I, co-owned and operated a small business, and been an Ambassador for the F.I.R.S.T. Foundation.

“Though born in Canada, Lisa grew up in the United States and obtained her Naturalization Citizenship in 2009. She has been civically active in her community, including serving as Senate Chair for District 13 at the Salt Lake County Republican Party and has served as a County and State Delegate. Lisa is a co-founder of Utahns Against Common Core, publicly speaking against it and informing parents and Legislators about current education policies and regulations.

“She also participated in the Glenn Beck education special event, “We Will Not Conform,” as a media blogger, with her blog, “Political Cummins and Goings.” In 2016, Lisa was elected to the Utah State Board of Education, where she was an advocate for liberty, parental rights, student data privacy, and other fundamental values.

“Lisa was a participant at the very first Moms Talk event, in 2018 for the National group, Moms for America., speaking about Classical Liberal Arts Education and the history of women who fought for the cause of freedom and liberty. She joined Moms for America in 2019 as their Director of Education, then moved to be their Texas State Liaison. In 2021, Lisa joined No Left Turn in Education as their Texas State Chapter President where she has been fighting the indoctrination in education.” For more info: www.noleftturn.us.