U.S.’ largest community-wide giving event is Thursday in DFW

North Texas Giving Day, a huge day for local and area nonprofits, is Thursday.

Communities Foundation of Texas’ NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.

The annual event has grown every year since it started in 2009, when it raised $4 million for 345 nonprofits. In 2020, $58.8 million was raised through 106,000 donors benefiting over 3,200 local nonprofits, bringing the 12-year total to over $375 million for DFW organizations. NTX Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, according to the event’s website.

NTX Giving Day has a big impact on local nonprofits, such as Hagar’s Heart, which was established four months before NTX Giving Day 2020. The organization helps women in crisis in DFW with domestic violence shelters and more. It received more than $4,000 in donations during last year’s event and has been able to form relationships with local businesses and gain more exposure since.

“Hagar’s Heart is now on the map as a GO-TO nonprofit for DFW domestic violence shelters, helping women learn they are seen, valued, and loved,” said Jennifer Jones, Founder of Hagar’s Heart. “NTX Giving Day allowed our nonprofit to launch into three more domestic violence organizations across the DFW Metroplex. In a year’s time, we went from supporting one shelter to supporting seven shelters.”

