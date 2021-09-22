Argyle High School has record four National Merit Semifinalists

Four Argyle High School students have been named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists, a school record number of honorees.

Jasmine Ball, Alex Gomez, Bryce Roberts and Vidit Tripathi are four of about 16,000 Semifinalists around the country in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from Argyle ISD. The academically talented students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

“Everyone at Argyle High School is very proud of our four National Merit Semifinalists,” said Argyle High School Principal John King. “The hours and years of work that they have devoted to their academic endeavors have paid off in huge ways for these students. We wish them only the best as they move on and hopefully become National Merit Finalists.”

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.