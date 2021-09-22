Town to spray for mosquitoes near Timber Creek Elementary

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after the Environmental Health Services Division recently confirmed a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive sample was collected in the 1700 block of Timber Creek Road, near Timber Creek Elementary School. This was the third positive mosquito sample found in Flower Mound this year, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The town has scheduled spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the specified area from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible and take the following steps:

Stay indoors during spraying events if possible

If outside or in a vehicle during this time, be alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance

If the spray should contact skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or saline solution

Close windows

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly and does not leave a toxic residue, according to the town.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or go to www.flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.