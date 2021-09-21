LETTER: Council disregards qualified candidate

The Flower Mound Town Council authorized Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm, to spend up to $50,000.00 for the purpose of recruiting candidates for the position of Flower Mound Town Manager.

$28,000.00+ dollars and a year later, they have presented the current Town Council members with a paired down list from 48 to 14 candidates.

Council members were made aware of an excellent candidate months ago, by the Executives of the Strategic Government Resources Company that lives in the shadows of Flower Mound Town Hall.

The candidate’s name is Mark Wood. A quick review of Mr. Wood’s qualifications:

Currently Assistant City Manager-City of Colleyville, Texas-2016-Present

Credentialed City Manager by the International City Management Association- The Highest City Manager credentials any person can receive

Bachelor of Science-Texas A&M University- class of 2003

Master of Public Administration-University of North Texas – class of 2008

Leadership Flower Mound – class of 2013

New and Emerging City Manager Roundtable-NCTCOG-class of 2019

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, previous ex-officio board member

Texas Economic Development Council

International Council of Shopping Centers

North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors

Flower Mound Youth Sports Association-Head Coach age group director

First Baptist Church-Grapevine

Former Economic Development Director-Town of Flower Mound -2011-2016

For reasons NOT articulated by any member of Town Council, Mr. Wood was abruptly sent the standard “Thanks, but no thanks” letter.

The interesting question for Town Council members is WHY not even a phone call or interview?

If the Council thinks Mr. Wood is not eminently qualified, as so many other professionals and residents of Flower Mound do, then please share with the citizens of Flower Mound what a more qualified candidate with more local Flower Mound knowledge looks like.

I strongly suggest Mr. Wood be invited for a professional interview with Town Council members who are conducting interviews for the position of Town Manager next week.



Scott Tarwater

Flower Mound, TX