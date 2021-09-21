Denton ISD ends mask requirement

Denton ISD is back to recommending, not requiring, staff and students to wear masks at school.

In response to increasing numbers of on-campus COVID-19 cases in late August, Denton ISD informed families that it would require all staff and students to wear face coverings at DISD schools, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such mandates. Not everyone complied with this requirement, but enough did and the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Denton ISD schools is declining, according to a letter from DISD Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson on Tuesday.

As a result, the district is changing its wording as it relates to masking from “required” to “recommended,” effective immediately.

“Please know this language does not change our expectation for all visitors, students, faculty and staff in that we ask everyone to continue wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible,” Wilson’s letter said.