Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

07/25 – Theft – Berry Hill Court – Unknown suspects removed the complainant’s license plates off a Ford pickup. Neighboring cameras did not show anyone in the area during the time frame of the incident.

07/28 – Harassment – Valley View Trail – Complainant contacted the police department to advise that she was being harassed by her boyfriend. She stated he had been calling and texting continuously. Officer spoke with the boyfriend who stated he was trying to relay a message. Officer relayed the message and advised the complainant to block the boyfriend’s number.

07/30 – Disturbance – S. Forest Lane – Officer responded to a disturbance on the corner of Forest Lane and Villa Creek Drive. Upon arrival the officer was met with the parents of a child with disabilities. The child calmed down and the situation was handled in a civil manner. The child was taken home by the parents.

08/02 – Vehicle Burglaries – Villa Creek Lane – Officer responded to a resident whose two vehicles were burglarized overnight. Unknown suspects took cash and a pair of sunglasses.

08/08 – Domestic – Justin Road – Officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined alcohol had been involved and two subjects had been arguing. Both parties separated for the night.

08/09 – Investigation – Timberleaf Drive – Officers responded to a suspicious person. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted a subject that was rambling and not making sense. Officers determined the subject needed some assistance and the subject was transported to a facility for help.

08/09 – Domestic Disturbance – Plantation Lane – Officers responded to a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, officers were met by an intoxicated male outside the residence. After speaking with all parties at the residence, it was determined there was an assault by the intoxicated male. The subject was arrested on scene.

08/10 – Fraud – Brown Cliff Court – Complainant advised she sent money to a link given to her by a subject claiming to be renting out an apartment in another state. The complainant confirmed through Airbnb the apartment did not exist. The complainant was out a substantial amount of money.