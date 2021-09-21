Lantana Crime Watch — September 2021

Lantana had 227 calls for service for the month of August. Deputies responded to 16 alarm calls, 82 traffic related calls (which includes traffic stops, traffic complaints, road hazards and traffic accidents) and 45 self-initiated calls.

Unfortunately no community or neighborhood is immune to crime. The good news is that with teamwork and preventative measures, you can help make your Denton County neighborhood a safer place. Here are some tips our Deputies recommend to help prevent crime in your neighborhood.

Join the neighborhood watch group. There are groups on social media such as Lantana Crime Watch to help you stay informed of what is going on in the community. Watch groups have helped communities experience a reduction in crime compared to communities that are not involved in a town watch.

Get to know your neighbors. The more familiar you are with your neighbors, the more you can help each other keep your neighborhood safe. Build relationships so that you can watch out for each other’s homes and loved ones.

Close windows and blinds at night. If a burglar doesn’t see enticing items inside your house, they are less likely to steal from you. Don’t give uninvited guests a reason to target your home.

Install a security system and/or cameras. This is the best option to keep your home safe.

Create a good rapport with your local Law Enforcement. By creating a trust with your local law enforcement, you can communicate concerns more effectively.

When you focus on a safer neighborhood and community, you are taking steps to protect you, your family and your home.

We are hiring Detention Officers! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752.00 per year. Visit our website to apply. www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty