Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 14 arrests from August 1 through 25, and answered 288 calls for service, took 23 reports and worked 20 accidents.

Recent Police Calls

August 2 – Officers were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1200 blk of 5th Street. No offense occurred.

August 3 – An Officer took a report for Credit Card Abuse after complainant stated someone used their credit card without their permission and charged over $1300 on the account.

August 4 – Officers responded to the 1500 blk of Westbridge Drive regarding a male subject who wrecked his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Officers located the subject and placed him under arrest.

August 5 – Officers served an arrest warrant in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road for Domestic Violence related charges.

August 5 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 14000 blk of Corral City Drive. Complainant stated she heard people arguing and then loud bang. Officers determined no offense occurred.

August 5 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a large group of intoxicated people at the pool. The partygoers relocated back to their rooms as Officers arrived on scene.

August 7 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Domestic Violence incident in progress. Upon arrival, Officers separated the involved parties. Officers arrested a male subject on scene.

August 8 – Officers were dispatched to two (2) separate Disturbances occurring at the same time in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. No offense occurred at either location.

August 9 – Officers responded to a Noise Complaint in the 1000 blk of Redbrick Lane. Caller advised a loud party was taking place and rattling their walls. Partygoers turned down the music.

August 10 – Offices responded to a reported Auto Theft near Old Justin Road. Complainant stated someone stole a large piece of construction equipment. Officers then scoured the area and located the equipment on another jobsite. Case closed.

August 11 – An Officer was dispatched to the 1300 blk of Homestead Way regarding a Criminal Mischief. Unknown person(s) took a farm tractor and drove it through a fence.

August 12 – Officers were dispatched to the 15000 blk of I-35W regarding a Deadly Conduct in progress. Complainant advised a male subject was pointing a gun at him while traveling on the Interstate. Complainant gave multiple locations and directions of travel to the dispatcher. He then stated he was parked at a location, but when Officers arrived, no one was there.

August 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 1500 blk of Tumbleweed regarding a school bus legally parked on the roadway running. Complainant stated the engine running and the gas smell was bothering the complainant. Officers informed complainant that it was not unlawful and to contact the school bus company/school to address the issue.

August 20 – Officers responded to an Intoxicated Person in the 1300 blk of Teal Trail. Male subject was urinating on complainant’s house. Complainant stated they didn’t want to press any charges. Officers cleared the call.