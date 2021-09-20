Registration opens for Flower Mound’s Veterans Relay Run

Registration is now open for the town of Flower Mound’s annual Veterans Day Relay Run.

The town is seeking participants to run in the annual event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Participants will run one- to two-mile sections of a pre-determined route around Flower Mound while carrying the American flag to commemorate U.S. veterans and their service. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.

Relay runners must register by completing this online form by Oct. 17. Priority will be given to veterans, active U.S. Military members and Flower Mound residents.