Argyle planning to reconstruct Stonecrest Road

The town of Argyle’s next road reconstruction priority is Stonecrest Road.

The long-awaited major Crawford Road project was completed this summer, and the town’s 2021 Street Improvement Project (sections of Harpole and South Gibbons roads) nearing completion, the town has set Stonecrest as its next priority.

According to Town Administrator Rich Olson, TxDOT’s Hwy 377 widening project is expected to be awarded to a contractor in September 2022, and drivers will use Stonecrest and other nearby roads to avoid delays on Hwy 377.

“Improvements to Stonecrest Road need to be completed prior to the Hwy 377 letting,” Olson said in a recent Weekly FYI letter to residents.

The Argyle Town Council approved this month a task order to reconstruct Stonecrest from FM 407 to the Flower Mound town limits, a distance of 1.7 miles. About 25% of that section is in unincorporated Denton County, and the town and county are discussing an interlocal agreement where the town would manage the project and bill the county for its share of the cost.