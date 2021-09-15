Lewisville ISD names new athletic director

Lewisville ISD announced this week that Christie Liles, associate director of athletics since 2012, has been appointed the district’s next athletic director, effective January 2022.

Liles becomes LISD’s first female athletic director, replacing Tim Ford, who announced last month that he is retiring at the end of the year.

“I am incredibly grateful and certainly humbled for the opportunity to serve LISD families as Athletic Director of this exceptional district,” Liles said. “I have spent many years of my career in LISD, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead our coaches and student-athletes to more accomplishments.”

Liles has been with the district for 19 years, according to a LISD news release, starting as the head volleyball coach at Marcus High School from 2002-12. As the Marcus head volleyball coach, Liles led the Marauders to five district championships, eight bi-district titles, six area championships and advanced to the regional finals three times. Liles was also a four-time coach of the year winner in 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2010. The 2010 Marcus squad finished 43-6, the best record in program history, and the team was also named AVCA Academic All-Americans. Liles amassed over 250 wins as a head coach.

She first moved into athletic administration when she served as the women’s athletic coordinator at Marcus from 2011-12 before taking her current role. As associate athletic director, Liles assisted with all day-to-day responsibilities of the athletic department, including supervising high school coaches, overseeing and coordinating football operations, supervising athletic contests, recruiting and retaining coaches, and managing athletic facilities and fields.

“Coach Liles has been an integral part of the success of our athletic department during her time serving in central administration,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers. “I am proud to see her transition into this leadership role and look forward to witnessing our coaches’ and student-athletes’ achievements under her direction.”

Prior to joining LISD, Liles was the head volleyball coach at Stony Point High School in Round Rock from 1999-02 and was an assistant volleyball and track coach at Amarillo High School from 1995-99 where she won a volleyball state championship in 1998.

Liles was a standout volleyball player at Amarillo HS where she was a TGCA all-star and won a state championship her junior year in 1988 – 10 years prior to winning a title on the coaching staff at her alma mater. She earned an athletic scholarship to play Division I volleyball at Sam Houston State from 1990-95 where she received her degree in Kinesiology. Liles earned her Master’s of Education degree from Concordia Lutheran University in 2011.

Liles is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Texas Girls Coaches Association, Texas High School Athletic Directors Association and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Liles resides in Highland Village with her family.