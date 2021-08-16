Lewisville ISD athletic director to retire

Lewisville ISD’s athletic director since 2014, Tim Ford, announced Monday that he will retire effective December 2021.

Since Ford joined LISD in July 2014, the district has won 12 team state championships and 15 team state medals, and LISD student-athletes have won 17 individual state championships under his leadership, according to a district news release. More than 560 students earned athletic scholarships during his tenure.

“LISD has been extremely fortunate to have Coach Ford at the helm of our athletic department for the last seven years,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers. “Our programs have excelled under his leadership and he leaves an incredible legacy in our district.”

In addition to student-athlete successes, Ford made it a priority to provide athletic facility enhancements throughout the district including new arenas and multi-purpose facilities at several of the high schools, press box and playing surface renovations, and various facility upgrades and track resurfaces across the district.

“My experience in Lewisville ISD has left me incredibly grateful as I move into this next phase of life,” Ford said. “What an honor it has been to lead the amazing coaching staff and student-athletes in this district. I have seen countless practices, games, competitions, tournaments and championships in my time at LISD, and I couldn’t be more proud of where our programs stand today as I pass the reins onto the next athletic director.”

Ford has served in public education for more than 40 years as an administrator, teacher and a football and track coach at several schools throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. In retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family, including his wife, Linda, three sons and nine grandchildren.