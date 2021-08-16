Weir: Police sergeant talks about illegal drug proliferation

It’s no surprise to anyone that drug abuse, both legal and illegal, is out of control in our country. Whether a drug can be purchased over the counter, or from a pusher on some quiet back street, if abused, its effects can be devastating. The pharmaceutical industry sells drugs for every condition, real or imagined. Many people can’t get through a day without ingesting one or more chemical substances with multisyllabic names and enough disclaimers to seemingly protect their manufacturers from a potential slew of lawsuits. Although those drugs are legal and beneficial to those in severe pain or other forms of discomfort, they are notorious for causing dependence and possible physical deterioration.

For the purposes of this interview, with Sergeant James Pulis of the Flower Mound Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, we’ll concentrate on the proliferation of illegal drugs, most of which are coming across our southern border. In the past year, fentanyl seizures have increased by 800% in Texas, and, along with other drugs, are fueling an unprecedented epidemic across the United States. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is capable of causing death, even when used in very small doses.

The beginning of illicit substance abuse is marked by physical dependence. This can be recognized by a tolerance to and withdrawal symptoms from the drug of abuse. Tolerance occurs when you need more of the substance to get the same effects as when you started. When a tolerance is established, a person may experience withdrawal when they stop using the substance.