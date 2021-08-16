Corinth, Lake Dallas to begin trial merger of police departments

The Lake Dallas and Corinth police departments are planning to begin a one-year trial merger on Sept. 1.

During the trial, officers from each jurisdiction will answer calls and take enforcement action in both cities, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department. The potential move would aim to increase efficiency, improve services and expand police response capabilities.

Lake Dallas Police Chief Daniel Carolla retired in May, and instead of hiring a replacement, the two cities are trying out this merger with Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner serving as Lake Dallas’ interim police chief.

During the trial period, each department will maintain its own identity, meaning that badges, shoulder patches and police vehicle markings will not change. If the elected officials of each city are satisfied with the results of the trial union, then they may move forward with a more permanent merger. The written agreement between the two cities allows either to cancel the trial arrangement with 60 days’ notice to the other, according to CPD.