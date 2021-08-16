Highland Village Women’s Club going strong at 50; area clubs regrouping to serve

By Curt Seeden

In 1970, three women ran an ad in the local newspaper to see if other women might be interested in getting together and doing good things in their community.

From that ad evolved the Highland Village Women’s Club, which was founded when the city consisted of 700 people and 220 homes.

Today, the club has about 60 members and is celebrating more than 50 years of doing good things in the community – from raising funds to purchase equipment for the fire department to assisting a myriad of charities in the city and throughout Denton County.

“The best thing about the club are the people and the fun,” said member Patricia Zvonar. “When I joined, I was new to the area and wanted to meet people. My Avon lady said, ‘you should come to the club.’”

Added 33-year member Karen Adams, “I’ve been in the club so long, it’s like I was born into it.”

Originally, the club met four times a year and held a Christmas Party. The club formed various social and instructional groups that focused on dressmaking, gourmet cooking and wig care (“a big fad in the ‘60s and ‘70s,”) the club notes on its website.

The club expanded its philanthropic scope to include assisting local nursing homes, working for civic improvements and establishing a scholarship fund.

In 1971, the club sponsored the first Fireman’s Ball. Couples paid $6 to attend, and the event raised $1,300, which was used to purchase fire equipment and aid in the construction of a new fire station.

The club, in fact, is heavily civic-minded, raising money for the recreation department and the police department as well.

Club member are housewives, mothers, professionals and business owners with similar interests in promoting civic pride and serving the community of Highland Village.

Club member Barbara Fleming summed it up: “The club is known for the way it gives back.”

The Highland Village Women’s Club has planned a meet and greet for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Bistecca Restaurant. Interested in joining? Go to www.hvwclub.com or email [email protected].

Women of Flower Mound

The Women of Flower Mound will hold the club’s annual kickoff meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bridlewood Golf Club.

“We will be discussing the upcoming year of events, fundraisers and non-profit work,” said Jennifer Kolodziejski, the club’s publicity chair.

Established in 1975, the club raises money toward scholarships to area high school graduating seniors through fun social and community activities.

The club serves Flower Mound and surrounding communities by supporting local charities, performing community service and holding social events. To join, go to www.womenofflowermound.org/join.

Lantana Ladies League

The Lantana Ladies League kicks off its 2021-2022 membership year on Tuesday, Aug, 17 at the Lantana Community Event Center.

The club holds monthly gatherings, most of which are fundraisers, including a Quarter Auction, Casino Night and its Super Bowl (a soup cookoff that benefits a local food pantry), club Vice President Kathy Hummell said.

The club’s mission is “to serve as a group of women that fosters fellowship and volunteerism to support people in our community, particularly at-risk women, adolescents, and children, and to also serve with our hearts and hands to help animals in our community,” according to the club’s website.

Members can join various club special groups, including Bunco, moms with small children or special needs children, and Wine & Women, a popular wine-tasting group.

The club has about 210 members. For membership information, go to lantanaladiesleague.com.

Double Oak Women’s Club

The club’s annual activities include an auction that supports the Volunteer Fire Department; a scholarship to a graduating high school senior; police appreciation efforts; and community events like Casino Night, a pancake breakfast, holiday events and children’s socials for the entire town.

Monthly general meetings are usually held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month, from September through May. The club meets at Town Hall unless pre-empted by town business. When that happens, the club convenes in a member’s home.

Interested in joining? Go to www.doubleoakwomensclub.com.

Women of Argyle

Women of Argyle is a club made up of volunteers who organize fundraisers and community-building event around Argyle, including the Argyle ISD and the communities of Canyon Falls, Harvest and Country Lakes.

The club will begin meeting from 8:30-10 a.m. for networking and coffee the second Tuesday of each month at Turney Massey Realty on Hwy 377 in Argyle.

“Our main focus is empowering women in business and lifting up those in need, when possible,” said Robin Massey, who is one of the club’s founders, along with Amber Bailey, Gina Mullen, Amy Turner and Jill Rhea.

The club welcomes new members. The club is a 501c3 approved charity that focuses on bringing the community together through fellowship, charity and concern for the local area.

To learn more, email [email protected]

Robson Ranch Women’s Club

The club recently held a successful membership drive, including a drive-by parking lot event and brought in an additional 100 members. Club President Lucille Zimmerman said club membership is at 330 members after having a membership of 535 prior to COVID.

The club meets the first Monday of every month in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse ballroom. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The club is preparing for its popular communitywide Home & Garden Show, set for Aug. 28 at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9400 Ed Robson Blvd., in Denton. The show, along with an annual Holiday Market, are the club’s biggest fundraisers, benefitting Our Daily Bread with Monsignor King Outreach.

A kids backpack drive is underway. During last year’s drive, 192 fully loaded backpacks were given out to schoolchildren.

Interested in joining? Visit www.rrwomensclub.org or call (940) 262-0011.