Monday, August 16, 2021
Local photographer places in top 10 in international portrait awards

By Mark Smith
Lynn and Curt Seeden, owners of Seeden Photography, were captured behind the scenes working through a headshots session for a pageant contestant. Photo by Sandi Licata

Leslie Montz, age 100, has been the subject of 20 of Lynn Seeden’s award-winning portraits over the past three years. “Leslie is a dear friend,” said Seeden. “And she’s a hoot. You’d never believe her age.” Montz, by the way, was a teen model in 1936 for Pond’s Cold Cream.

Last week, Master Photographer Lynn Seeden placed No. 10 in the contemporary portraits category of The Portraits Masters competition, an international portraiture competition created by renowned portraiture photographer Sue Bryce.

Seeden’s simplistic black-and-white portrait of Leslie Montz, age 100, was up against thousands of entries in the international competition, submitted by photographers in nearly 50 countries.

“I purposely did not retouch the portrait, other than converting it to black and white, so it is unusual that it placed so well,” she said. “Normally, only carefully retouched portraits score high in this competition, as retouching accounts for a large part of the score. But for this image, I didn’t want to change anything about my 100-year-old friend. I wanted it real.”

Seeden also won high scores in the August competition with four additional portraits, earning her two international silver awards — a level not easy to attain, she said.

Seeden so far has earned 110 international photography awards in the portraiture genre, including family, individual, maternity and children’s photography. She additionally has placed in several state and national competitions.

Along with her husband, Curt, Lynn Seeden is readying to open her second studio. The duo has managed their Orange County, California photography company for eight years. They are now looking to open a studio in Argyle, where they will offer business headshots and high-end portraiture for families, individuals and children.

Seeden recently started helping with photography for the Cross Timbers Gazette.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

