Local photographer places in top 10 in international portrait awards

Last week, Master Photographer Lynn Seeden placed No. 10 in the contemporary portraits category of The Portraits Masters competition, an international portraiture competition created by renowned portraiture photographer Sue Bryce.

Seeden’s simplistic black-and-white portrait of Leslie Montz, age 100, was up against thousands of entries in the international competition, submitted by photographers in nearly 50 countries.

“I purposely did not retouch the portrait, other than converting it to black and white, so it is unusual that it placed so well,” she said. “Normally, only carefully retouched portraits score high in this competition, as retouching accounts for a large part of the score. But for this image, I didn’t want to change anything about my 100-year-old friend. I wanted it real.”

Seeden also won high scores in the August competition with four additional portraits, earning her two international silver awards — a level not easy to attain, she said.

Seeden so far has earned 110 international photography awards in the portraiture genre, including family, individual, maternity and children’s photography. She additionally has placed in several state and national competitions.

Along with her husband, Curt, Lynn Seeden is readying to open her second studio. The duo has managed their Orange County, California photography company for eight years. They are now looking to open a studio in Argyle, where they will offer business headshots and high-end portraiture for families, individuals and children.

Seeden recently started helping with photography for the Cross Timbers Gazette.