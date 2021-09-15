TxDOT to permanently close I-35 entrance ramp

The Texas Department of Transportation will permanently close an entrance ramp on I-35 in Denton, beginning a $1.8 million ramp improvement project.

Beginning Sunday at 10 p.m., TxDOT crews will close the northbound I-35 entrance ramp that is located just south of the Hwy 380 interchange, according to a TxDOT news release. Crews will also implement a long-term closure of the left lane on the northbound I-35 frontage road from Scripture Street to Hwy 380. Drivers will be able to use the next northbound entrance ramp, located north of Hwy 380.

The ramp improvement project will reverse the northbound entrance and exit ramps to address traffic issues at the interchange. Traffic often gets backed up on the current exit ramp, affecting traffic on I-35 and causing a lot of vehicles to illegally drive through the grass to get to the frontage road.

Construction is expected to be complete by early 2022, weather permitting, according to TxDOT. Message boards will alert drivers of upcoming construction activities and closures. Drivers should use caution in the work zone.