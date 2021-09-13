Local real estate broker files for Parker’s State House seat

Scott Smith, a real estate broker from Lantana, announced Sunday that he is running for the Republican nomination for Texas House District 63.

Smith, a longtime Denton County resident, owns two real estate offices, a security company and a firearms company. Smith serves as director on the Lantana Water District No. 6 Board, and he is active in serving the community. He is an Army veteran and has three sons in the U.S. Military and a daughter attending Guyer High School.

“As a business owner, Scott knows the importance of keeping the economy strong and keeping the tax rate lower,” says a news release from his campaign. “We must stop the federal government from trying to kill our economy with overregulation. He knows how important the second amendment is to keeping our communities safe. We must secure our border and support our police.”

District 63 covers much of southern and western Denton County, and the seat has been held by Tan Parker since 2006. Parker will run for Texas Senate District 12, which is currently held by Jane Nelson, who is retiring when her term expires next year.

The deadline to file for state House and Senate seats is Dec. 13, 2021. The Primary elections will be held in March 2022, and the General Election in November 2022.