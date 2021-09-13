Monday, September 13, 2021
River Walk to host job fair for new restaurants

By Mark Smith
Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge at the Flower Mound River Walk (photo courtesy Derek France).

Three new restaurants are expected to open soon at the Flower Mound River Walk, and they’re hosting a job fair this weekend as they try to accrue enough staff members before their grand openings.

Sfereco and Primo’s plan to open simultaneously within the next 30 days, according to a spokesperson for Centurion American, developer of the River Walk. Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge will feature a variety of Tex-Mex dishes with authentic ingredients and healthier options, and Sfereco will be an Italian pizza concept. A third establishment, Scout, is expected to open about a month or two after Primo’s and Sfereco. Scout will be a dining, drinking and adult gaming hub.

The three restaurants are now hiring for all positions, according to Centurion American. A job fair has been scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, from noon to 4 p.m. both days. Those interested in working at the new eateries can apply in-person or online here.

The final two River Walk restaurants, a Brazilian steakhouse called Boi Na Braza and an upscale cocktail destination called Parliament, are expected to open before the end of the year.

