Portion of Morriss Road restricted due to water line replacement

Morriss Road is down to one lane in each direction a little north of FM 1171 in Flower Mound due to a water line replacement project.

The two northbound lanes of Morriss Road are closed between Eaton Street and Timber Creek Trail. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the west side of the median, where the two southbound lanes are carrying two-way traffic.

Westbound Eaton Street is also closed at Morriss. Detours are set up on adjacent streets as required due to the closures.

The contractor anticipates the work to be completed on Friday, Sept. 17.

The construction project includes installation of 4,300 feet of 24 to 30-inch water line in Morriss Road from FM 1171 to Eaton Street. The new pipe will replace an existing 20-inch water line and provide transmission from the Stonehill Pump Station.