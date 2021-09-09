Bartonville Town Update — September 2021

Warm Greetings from Bartonville!

With summer break over and schools now back in session, I’d like to wish all students a successful and safe 2021-2022 school year.

Great news for our residents! We have continued to work diligently to keep Bartonville fiscally responsible while providing maximum value to our community as we plan the 2021-2022 proposed budget.

One of the initiatives we are very excited about is LOWERING Bartonville’s property tax rate. With the continued increase in property valuations used to calculate the tax amount, we want to offset the impact to our residents.

At the Aug. 17th Town Council meeting, council approved a maximum tax rate of $0.173646 per $100 valuation for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. This amounts to a 10% reduction on Bartonville’s current property tax rate! Bartonville already has one of the lowest property tax rates in North Texas, and we look forward to providing further fiscal relief to our residents.

The budget continues to prioritize street infrastructure, law enforcement services, and the quality municipal services our residents have come to expect. We invite residents to review the 2021-2022 proposed budget, which is available on the main page of the Town’s website, www.townofbartonville.com.

There will be a public hearing for the proposed budget on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and the adoption of the tax rate and proposed budget will be on Sept. 21. As always, we invite Bartonville residents to come and hear/participate in how your tax dollars are spent.

Beginning Sept. 1st, Bartonville residents will have code enforcement services provided by America’s Code Enforcement. The code enforcement services are a great opportunity to maintain the well-being of the community through promoting safe property conditions. It is not the intent for code enforcement to be heavy-handed, but we have now authorized 3rd party code enforcement. For any questions, please contact Town Hall at 817-693-5280.

Save the Date! National Night Out will be returning on Tuesday, Oct. 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a great opportunity to get to know your Bartonville Police Department and meet your neighbors. The event this year will be held at the Lantana Community Church located at 2200 East Jeter Road. Watch for more details on the Town website.

As a reminder with this unexpected summer rain, please remove any standing water and help us keep the community free of mosquito nuisances.