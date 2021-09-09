Local officials commemorate completion of Crawford Road reconstruction

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 Dianne Edmondson, Denton County Commissioner Precinct 3 Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and officials with the Town of Argyle and City of Denton commemorated the completion of the Crawford Road reconstruction from I-35W to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near Hwy 377 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at St. Mark Catholic Church Thursday evening.

The project, a collaborative effort among three entities, was completed well under budget and ahead of schedule, improving the two-lane undivided rural road by adding left-turn lanes at key intersections as well as a roundabout at the intersection with John Paine Road.

“We are excited to announce the completion of this long-awaited reconstruction of Crawford Road,” said Commissioner Edmondson. “This road between two major highways is an oft-used thoroughfare in Precinct 4. I am glad to be able to tell residents that we completed this project early and under budget.”

The project was awarded on Oct. 19 to Denton-based Jagoe-Public as the low bidder, which came in at 5 percent under the engineer’s estimate at $2.645 million. The Town of Argyle contributed $1 million while the City of Denton earmarked $300,000 to cover engineering for the single-lane roundabout as well as provided a traffic study. Denton County earmarked $2.26 million from 2008 bond election funds.

Construction began in December 2020 with completion in August 2021, several months earlier than the projected timeframe of October 2021.

“This project, which has been in the planning stages for several years, will provide better access for all of our residents,” Judge Eads said. “It is important to us to continue finding ways to improve our infrastructure while wisely using taxpayer dollars.”