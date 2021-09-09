High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

The Guyer Wildcats cruised on Thursday night, smothering Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Jackson Foster got things going for the Wildcats, scoring on a 17-yard run with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter to take the lead.

Byron Phillips tacked on a 9-yard run early in the second, and Jackson Arnold hit Brody Noble on a 4-yard pass to extend the Wildcats lead to 27-0 at halftime.

In the second, Arnold hooked up with Grayson O’Bara on a 66-yard touchdown pass to take a 34-0 lead, and Jaxon Pirtile kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 37-0 in favor of Guyer.

Lake Ridge got on the board late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to mount any kind of comeback.

The Wildcats (3-0, 0-0) will host Humble Atascocita at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Apogee Stadium at UNT.

