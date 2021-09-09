Tan Parker announces endorsements

State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, has announced a lineup of former and current elected officials who are supporting his campaign for Texas State Senate District 12.

• Rick Perry – former Energy Secretary & TX Governor

• Rick Santorum – former U.S. Senator PA

• Dick Armey – former U.S. House Majority Leader

• Michael Burgess – U.S. Congressman TX

• Beth Van Duyne – U.S. Congresswoman TX

• Pete Sessions – U.S. Congressman TX

• Rebecca Kleefisch – former Lt. Governor WI

“I am honored to roll out our National Leader endorsements. I’ve known and worked with each of these seven exceptional leaders on advancing conservative public policy. They know me, and I’m humbled to have their endorsement as the campaign moves forward,” Parker stated in a press release.

A longtime Flower Mound resident, Parker is running for the state senate seat currently held by Jane Nelson of Flower Mound who announced that she won’t seek reelection next year. District 12 includes portions of Denton and Tarrant counties.

“Our entire team is hard at work as we campaign throughout the area, listening to voters and discussing the path forward for Senate District 12 as our stalwart Senator Jane Nelson retires from the Texas Senate,” Parker said.

Texas’ Primary Election is currently scheduled for March 1, 2022, with the candidate filing deadline on Dec. 13, 2021.