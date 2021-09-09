News from Double Oak Town Hall — September 2021

Hello Neighbors,

The Double Oak Town Council plans to keep the same property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022 at 0.229120. Over the last several town council meetings, the Town Council has considered and prioritized the current and pending needs of our public safety personnel, town staff, roads, and drainage, as well as software and equipment needs which will best serve our residents. Some of these needs include a new police car to incrementally plan for replacing our aging fleet, pay increases for all police and staff, and some additional funding towards our road and drainage maintenance.

Mayor Pro-Tem Billie Garrett, Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Anita Nelson, and Council Members Joe Dent, Scott Whisenhunt, and Casey Garrison-Parsons have been diligent in analyzing the town’s needs and budget and are looking forward to keeping the town’s tax rate one of the lowest in Denton County and keeping Double Oak one of the safest cities in the State of Texas.

Town council will hold two more public hearings in September to finalize the town budget. As always, the public is welcome and encouraged to attend these meetings and voice their thoughts and concerns. The public hearings related to the budget and tax rate will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Monday, Sept. 20, both at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The final budget and tax rate will be formally voted on after the public hearings at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Please check the town website for proposed budget and tax rate information and contact Town Hall with questions or comments.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

Construction has begun on the Flower Mound portion of Waketon Road. Waketon Road is currently one lane eastbound only, from Chinn Chapel Road easterly to Parksdale Drive. On the Double Oak portion west of Chinn Chapel Road, utility crews have begun relocating utilities and removing trees to make room for the new concrete pavement.

Double Oaks Drive Paving Project

The plans are being prepared for a milling and overlay of Double Oaks Drive. Construction could begin as soon as mid-October. The town will provide further communication after bids are received and the contract is awarded.

Road Surface Repairs

Crack sealing of various streets will begin soon, including Kings Road, Thornhill Circle, and North and South Forest Lane. Please remain diligent and cautious while driving these roads during construction for the next several months as traffic patterns will continue to be affected.

Crack sealing is the process of filling or sealing existing cracks in asphalt or concrete pavement, preventing water from entering the sub-grade, which slows deterioration and extends the pavement life.

Double Oak Appreciates, Supports and Thanks All First Responders

On behalf of our wonderful town of Double Oak, thank you to all First Responders who risk their lives protecting our health, safety, and welfare.

In honor of September 11, God Bless our nation and Never Forget