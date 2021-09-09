Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — September 2021

Summer is coming to an end, and everyone is looking forward to fall. These past months have been busy ones for the elected officials and town staff. The budget process for Copper Canyon starts in late spring and continues until the tax rate is set in September.

At the end of Fiscal Year 2019-2020, revenues exceeded expenditures by $360,340. The Council voted to move those funds to the Town’s reserve account. This account is used to offset emergency issues that may occur and to fund maintenance on our roads.

During this fiscal year, the town has processed over $410,956 in permits. A portion of the permits were for home renovation, plumbing, HVAC, etc. The majority of permits were for new home construction within the town. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill has helped the town make good financial decisions over the years and maintain a AA+ Bond Rating.

On September 13th at 7:00 p.m., the Council will hold a public hearing to approve the budget for next fiscal year and consider reducing the tax rate by two cents.

As your elected officials we have worked hard to make decisions that are in the best interest of our town to ensure that we remain a rural and thriving community in the future.

Congratulations to Susan Greenwood, our Municipal Court Administrator for obtaining a Level 3 certification through Texas Municipal Courts Education Center. This rigorous course of study includes three levels of certification, an examination at each level, and annual training requirements. There are only 126 Level 3 Municipal Court Administrators in the State of Texas! Copper Canyon is fortunate to have this level of expertise in our town government.

Cleanup Day

Saturday, Oct. 2, will be Cleanup Day in Copper Canyon. Republic Services has listed the items acceptable for collection:

Household Hazardous Waste: Paint: latex, oil-based; Paint-thinners, gasoline, solvents, kerosene; Cooking oils; Oil, petroleum-based lubricants, automotive fluids; Ethylene glycol, antifreeze; Yard chemicals: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers; Aerosols; Mercury and mercury equipment; Batteries: lead acid, alkaline, NiCad; Light bulbs: fluorescents, compact fluorescents (CFL), high intensity; HID Lamps; Pool chemicals; Cleaners: acidic & basic, bleach, ammonia, drain openers, soaps; Resins & epoxy; Medical Sharps and Medical Waste; Propane, Helium, and Freon cylinders.

Electronic Waste: Televisions, Monitors, VCRs, DVD players; Computers, Laptops, Handhelds, iPads; Telephones, Fax Machines; Keyboards & Mice; Scanners, Printers, Copiers.

Unacceptable Waste: Commercially generated HHW or Electronics; Radioactive compounds; Smoke detectors; Ammunition; Explosives; Tires; Asbestos; PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls); Pharmaceuticals or controlled substances; Biological or infectious wastes; Fire Extinguishers; Leaking or Unidentified Containers; Furniture (goes to regular trash); Appliances (goes to regular trash); Dried paint (goes to regular trash); Empty containers (goes to regular trash).