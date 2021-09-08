Harvest Happenings — September 2021

It has been a busy couple of months as our developer, Hillwood Communities, has opened seven new amenities for our neighbors.

Yes, you read that right SEVEN new amenities all in 2021.

We have opened our sixth playground; a large event pavilion with grills and a fire pit; a second fitness center with an outdoor component; fourth swimming pool; fourth basketball court; second sand volleyball court; and a Bark Park. Our neighbors couldn’t be happier!

The Bark Park, our latest amenity to open, has been so well received. We have so many pups in Harvest that it really was a much needed amenity. What I personally love about having a dog park in the community is that it is a natural gathering place where neighbors can meet other neighbors and form friendships based on their shared love of dogs. Dogs make us more social and more approachable. I am taking advantage of that by hosting Yappy Hours with a “Barktender” and Dog Pawty events. My imagination is running wild with all of the possibilities! The best is yet to come.

It really has been so fun for me to bring life to these new spaces. When I say bring life, it’s not just about events despite what people think. It’s about nurturing our culture of doing life together by helping families and new neighbors create lasting memories and friendships. That is what differentiates us from the rest.

During an event, my role is the host. A host wears a lot of hats. I am not only making sure everything runs smoothly, I am investing in my neighbors. I am introducing them to each other; catching up with a teen; hearing about a neighbor’s grandchild; and taking family photos. It is a lot to juggle but the reward is worth it.

When I have people coming up to me saying how they met their best friends at an event or how they are so lucky to have moved here, I know the event was a success.

Our story isn’t finished. There is so much more to come! #harvestbettertogether