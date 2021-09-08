LantanaLinks — September 2021

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

The two fresh water supply districts in Lantana are proposing lower property tax rates for the next fiscal year, helping to take a little sting out of our soaring home valuations.

Fresh Water Supply District #7’s proposed tax rate will drop from 86 to 80 cents per $100 of valuation. FWSD #6 is proposed to be reduced from 82 to 79 cents. Both boards are expected to vote on the tax rates at their respective public hearings on Sept. 21.

The boards also took advantage of low interest rates by approving the refinancing of municipal bonds that would result in saving the districts $643,083.

Briefly…

Fresh Water Supply District #6 appointed resident Scott Smith to fill the board seat of Sheldon Gilbert, who resigned in July. Smith will serve the remainder of Gilbert’s term, which expires in May 2024.

Fresh Water Supply District #7 officials are addressing speeding on Trinidad Way in Barrington and Canyon Crossing in Bellaire. Recent speed trailer data showed 17 percent of motorists on Canyon Crossing were exceeding the posted speed limit.

Lantana’s Fall Community Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 940-728-1660 to register.

Gold Landscape has completed replacing landscaping in the common areas that was damaged by the February winter storm. There are approximately 800 to 1,000 trees which will need trimming or possible removal at some point, according to Lantana General Manager Kevin Mercer.

The Lantana Community Association’s 11th annual Run Lantana 5K and 10K is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Blanton Elementary School. Visit www.runlantana.com to sign up.

Whataburger may be coming to Lantana. The fast food chain is talking to the Lantana Town Center developer about the possibility of a location at the northeast corner of FM 407 and Blanco Drive.

Ladies launch new year of community service

The Lantana Ladies League launched their 17th year of giving back to the community on Aug. 17 at the Lantana Community Event Center.

We were pleased to welcome 100 ladies including members and guests who attended the kickoff meeting to reconnect with friends and find out about plans for this membership year.

President Kristine Hallingstad presented a calendar of monthly member social and charitable events, while members signed up for over 20 special interest groups.

Members donated over $500 plus hundreds of books, both new and gently used for kids pre-K through 8th grade, to the Denton ISD Library2Go Bookmobile. The bookmobile is designed to bring books to 43% of the Denton ISD students with little to no access to a public library over the summer. Denton ISD librarians staff and manage the bookmobile and its collection of books.

If you missed out on this great event, it’s not too late to join us for future events: Boards, Brushes & Babes, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Ln.

Our 5th Annual Dog Show is Sat. Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon on the South Lawn by the Gazebo.

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League and upcoming events, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell