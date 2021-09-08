Goline announces campaign for 367th District Court

Family attorney and Republican activist Theresa Blake Goline recently announced that she is running for the Republican nomination to replace 367th District Judge Margaret Barnes, who will not seek reelection.

Goline, a longtime Denton County resident and former Republican Precinct Chairman, currently owns and operates her private law practice specializing in family law. The 367th District Court, located in Denton County, currently runs an almost entirely family law docket. She’ll be on the ballot in the March 2022 Primaries.

“I applied for law school knowing that I wanted to practice family law,” Goline said in a statement. “I understand it clearly and I have a heart for family law. I have put that into my practice. It has been my focus in the law from day one.”

Goline believes she is in touch with the needs of the families going through the family court system, and the attorneys working through it, to understand the urgency of getting to these cases effectively and efficiently.

“We need to be taking care of these families – who are going through the most difficult times in their lives – during their crises a whole lot faster, while following the laws of the land,” she said. “I plan to expound on what the other great judges in our County are already trying to do.”

Goline also believes conservative management of the court’s docket will best serve Denton County.

“Incorporating republican principles in court docket management best serves both the parties of a case and the taxpayers paying for the court,” Goline said.

Goline graduated from the University of North Texas with a B.A. in Political Science, and later graduated from Texas A&M University School of Law. Goline served as a Republican Precinct Chairman for 11 years from 2010 to 2021, is the former president of many Republican clubs, and has extensive volunteer experience in Republican efforts. She is avidly pro life, pro property rights and pro second amendment. Theresa Goline and her husband Greg Goline have a blended family of seven children.

A campaign kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Angelina’s in Hickory Creek, 101 Baize Blvd.