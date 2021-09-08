Argyle ISD extends COVID-19 leave for employees

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to extend COVID-19 leave for all district staff members, a move that other districts have also done recently.

Trustees approved eight days of COVID-19 leave for Argyle ISD employees who test positive for the virus. These days are in addition to the current allotment of five sick days each employee has, and they are retroactive to the start of the employee’s contract for the 2021-22 school year, according to a district news release.

“We are grateful to our Argyle ISD Trustees for supporting our employees by providing these additional sick leave days,” said Dr. Telena Wright, Argyle ISD Superintendent. “These extra leave days will provide relief to our staff.”