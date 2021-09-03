Friday, September 3, 2021
Lewisville ISD approves additional COVID-19 sick days for employees

By Mark Smith
Lewisville ISD is giving its employees additional paid sick leave in case they test positive for COVID-19.

This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution providing 10 additional sick days for employees for their own COVID-19 illness during this school year.

“If our staff has COVID, we want them to stay home, not come to work because they don’t have the (sick) days,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers said during this week’s LISD board meeting.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, applies to all regular qualifying employees, contractual and non-contractual, salaried and non-salaried.

Denton ISD passed an identical resolution last week.

