Denton ISD approves additional leave for COVID-19 illness

Last week, the Denton ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to give all employees extra sick days for their own test-confirmed COVID-19 illness.

“We’ve been talking about the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on our staff throughout this past year as it relates to mental health and other health-related issues,” said Doug Chadwick, board president. “This is one small step we can take to help support our staff during this ongoing pandemic.”

The resolution allows employees to use up to 80 hours or 10 additional local leave (sick) days for their own test-confirmed COVID-19 illness, according to a district news release. The first day of paid leave will be the date of the positive test result. All employees will be required to provide written documentation of a confirmed positive COVID-19 test to Human Resources.

“We don’t want any of our staff members who may have already used all of their leave for whatever the reason may be, to decide on quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure based on their lack of available leave time,” said Dr. Jamie Wilson, superintendent of schools. “We support our employees when they have to take leave. Also, it is important to note the effect on funding when our employees take leave days is minimal because we have to pay for substitutes any time there is an absence in the classroom regardless of if it’s coded as leave or not. This decision is about doing what’s right for our staff.”