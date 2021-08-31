Preliminary work on Hwy 377 widening project to begin soon

Some preliminary work is scheduled to begin in the next week or two ahead of a major construction project to widen Hwy 377 in Argyle.

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a full reconstruction of a 6.13-mile stretch of Hwy 377, from south of FM 1171 to Crawford Road, to widen the two-lane rural highway to a four-lane divided roadway with sidewalks. The $86 million project is currently unfunded, so there is not yet an estimated timeline, but in the past TxDOT has said that it was aiming to begin the three-year project in late 2022.

Though the project is not yet funded, a TxDOT spokesperson confirmed this week that crews are working to get the project ready to let for construction. Crews will begin relocating utilities located along this stretch of Hwy 377 either this week or next week.