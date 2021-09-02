Flower Mound seeking to become a Dark Sky Community

The Flower Mound Town Council recently unanimously approved a resolution stating that the town intends to become a Dark Sky Community through the International Dark-Sky Association.

The town is doing this because of a recent bill passed in the Texas Legislature that requires an entity to be a Dark Sky Community or state its intent to become one if that entity wants to enforce outdoor lighting regulations, according to town documents. Flower Mound has had an outdoor lighting ordinance since 2002, something the town says is effective in controlling light pollution.

With the council’s approval, town staff will research the Dark Sky certification process and requirements. The application process can take up to three years.

An International Dark Sky Community is supposed to have shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies, according to the International Dark Sky Association website. Dark Sky Communities excel in their efforts to promote responsible lighting and dark sky stewardship, and set good examples for surrounding communities. Click here for more information about the requirements.

Currently, there are only 32 certified Dark Sky Communities in the world, 25 of which are in the United States and five are in Texas.