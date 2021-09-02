Flower Mound PD raises top dollar in Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

On July 29, the Flower Mound Police Department topped all one-day Tip-A-Cop fundraiser events benefitting Special Olympics Texas.

One day a year around the state, law enforcement officers work as servers at Texas Roadhouse locations and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas, a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

FMPD shared the news on social media Thursday that the Flower Mound location raised the most money, $6,872, during Tip-A-Cop of about two dozen participating locations.

“We’ve always said our community supports its law enforcement officers and worthy causes better than any, and you’ve proven it once again,” the department said in a Facebook post.