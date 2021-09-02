Lewisville ISD seeking applicants for School Health Advisory Council

Lewisville ISD is asking interested residents to apply to serve on the district’s School Health Advisory Council.

The LISD SHAC serves as an advisory council that provides recommendations, changes and/or additions to the school’s health education curriculum and instruction for consideration by the LISD Board of Trustees, according to a district news release. The council discusses issues and concerns that impact the entire district, not just individual campuses. The council includes people who represent diverse views in the community about health programs and materials. Parents of students enrolled in the district must be a majority of the council. The council may include teachers, school administrators, students, health care professionals, members of the business community, law enforcement representatives, senior citizens, clergy or other interested person. The council meets at least four times a year on Wednesday evenings.

If you want to apply, contact Melanie Vincelette, LISD director of health services, at 469-948-2008 or [email protected]

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.