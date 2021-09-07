Woman charged after leading Flower Mound police on chase

The woman who allegedly led Flower Mound police on a chase into Dallas has been arraigned and charged.

Around 1:30 p.m., someone reported the woman traveling east in the 3200 block of Flower Mound Road driving in both lanes, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman. A responding officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the woman refused to pull over. Another officer and a supervisor responded to help with the traffic stop, and the woman led a pursuit toward Dallas.

The FMPD spokesman said much of the pursuit was at relatively slower speeds, but she did reach 80 mph at one point on the highway. During the pursuit, she ran several lights and drove on the shoulder and in-between other drivers trying to evade police.

The pursuit came to an end when the woman struck the back of a dump truck around 3 p.m. near Walnut Hill Lane and I-35E. She was not injured.

Lindsey Cochran, 30, of Addison was arrested and charged with DWI, evading arrest and assault against a public servant (which stems from when she used her vehicle and backed into an officer’s vehicle while trying to get away). She remains in Denton County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $67,500 bail.