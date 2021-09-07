Flower Mound HS Band headed into community for March-a-thon

The Flower Mound High School Band is splitting up heading out into the community this weekend to perform for several different parts of the community in its annual fall fundraising event, the March-a-thon.

Band Director Brent Biskup said the fundraiser solves two problems with one big fun event. The band can’t play at every event it’s invited to, and with a lot of other fundraising opportunities, the band shares the proceeds with fundraising companies.

“This is a way for us to get out into the community and perform,” Biskup said. “And it’s a way for people to know their money is going straight to benefit the kids in the program, and not shared with a fundraising company.”

The band has a fundraising goal of $60,000, and the money will go to help with the band’s trip to Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis in November.

“We’re trying to do the extra things, with better uniforms, electronics and extra that go into a production on a national scale,” Biskup said. “We’re also not going to restrict a student because of financial issues, so we scholarship the kids who can’t afford the trip. That’s what this event benefits.”

The band is going to break up into five groups on Saturday afternoon and perform in 15 different locations. Biskup said “it’s all fun music,” and everyone has fun, especially the kids.

“You know when you see a band that’s all serious and structured? This is the opposite of that,” he said.

Click here to donate.