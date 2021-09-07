Mitchell: A special thanks to our local food pantries

As we just celebrated National Food Pantry Day on Sept. 3, let’s take a moment to recognize the outstanding work of our Denton County food pantries and all they have done to help feed our residents.

Representatives from non-profit food pantries across our county have met regularly with Denton County to collaborate about the increasing food needs during the pandemic.

With Denton County CARES funds, we were able to help our food pantries expand refrigeration and delivery capabilities as need began to ramp up. We’ve identified needs for adding extra milk and protein into the system and have done so. Currently, Denton County is providing 25 lb. boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to the food pantries each week to ensure our residents have healthy foods to feed their families. This program, Feeding Denton County, began last year and, to date, we have provided more than 80,000 boxes.

It is a privilege to meet with these food pantry executives and learn all that they and their volunteers do to ensure plentiful food is available. If you have an opportunity, consider giving them any extra food you may have or sending a donation. We are each very fortunate but even the most fortunate can have needs from time to time.

20th Anniversary of 9/11 – A Time of Reflection

It is so hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that tragic day when we lost 2,977 individuals in the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack inside the U.S.

Once again, we will watch as family members of those who passed read aloud the names of their loved ones lost when the World Trade Towers were felled, the Pentagon was attacked and Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

Gathered at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, we will see how the children have transformed into young adults. And, we will see the seeds of growth as families and life has continued on despite such.

At sundown, we will once again know the “Tribute in Light” will shine in place of the twin towers and illuminate the sky with the symbolism of what this day still means to each of us.

This year, on the 20th anniversary, several of our local communities are planning events to commemorate the occasion. Please check your local community websites and Facebook pages for lists of events in your area.

I hope each of you will also take a moment to reflect and remember the sacrifices of the 441 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as those who watch over us still today.

We are, all of us, blessed to live in such a country that pays tribute to those who have sacrificed so much.

Support Nonprofits on North Texas Giving Day

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, our nonprofit organizations across Denton County have stepped up to help our residents weather the impacts. These organizations have answered the call to action for a multitude of needs from food insecurity to housing stability and much more. They stood in the gap to help those who suffered a loss of income or other financial challenges. And they continue to do so.

Now is the time when we can collectively offer our support to these nonprofits. One way to show this support is through the North Texas Giving Day.

The 13th Annual North Texas Giving Day is set for Sept. 23. This annual event, which spans 18 hours, was established to make online giving an easy way to support our local nonprofits. The goal has always been to allow every person to give back to their community through the support of these nonprofits.

Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, North Texas Giving Day raised an estimated $58.5 million to support nonprofits across North Texas setting an unprecedented record. As the pandemic continues, we have an opportunity to make 2021 another record year for giving back to the organizations who support us in our times of need. For more details, visit www.northtexasgiving.org.

