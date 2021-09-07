Annual rubber duck race coming to River Walk next week

Duck season is returning to Flower Mound this month.

More than 25,000 rubber ducks will race in the Cross Timbers Rotary Club’s signature fundraiser, the fourth annual Rhythms at the River Walk featuring the Duck Derby Race.

Community members adopt the ducks before they race down the River Walk toward the finish line. The top 10 finishers will all win prizes (a $2,500 gift card for first place), and all proceeds from the event will support more than 20 local nonprofits.

As of Tuesday, more than 15,000 ducks have been adopted. One duck can be adopted for $5, but larger bundles are available for less than $5 per duck.

The event at 4100 River Walk Drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (duck drop at 12:30 p.m.) and will have plenty of family fun outside of the Duck Derby Race, including children’s activities, live music, vendor booths and food trucks.

Click here for more information and to adopt a duck.