Charges filed against 4 men after Highland Village police chase

The Highland Village Police Department has filed charges against the four men who were allegedly involved in an attempted ATM burglary and subsequent police chase on Tuesday.

The suspects tried to flee from police, on foot and in vehicles, after officers responded to a report of an ATM burglary in progress just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Denton Area Teachers Credit Union at the corner of FM 407 and Briarhill Boulevard. Officers from many other nearby law enforcement agencies responded to help search for the suspects in the area of FM 407 and FM 2499.

One suspect was caught on foot, and the other three were located in a suspect vehicle soon afterward.

On Thursday, a HVPD spokesperson released the identities and charges of the four suspects:

Diablo Datron Barnes, 27, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.

Ja’dyn Fonteneaux, 20, of Houston, was charged with false alarm or report.

Randall Ramon Smith, 24, of Arlington, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.

Johnny West, 18, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.

The investigation us ongoing and additional charges could be issued. During the ATM burglary — which was unsuccessful — the suspects were allegedly using a white pickup that had been stolen from a nearby apartment complex.