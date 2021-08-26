Thursday, August 26, 2021
Flower Mound seeking feedback for trails master plan

By Mark Smith
The town of Flower Mound is asking residents to provide feedback regarding the town’s Trails and Bikeways Master Plan.

The town is currently developing the master plan to “identify and prioritize enhancements and expansions” of Flower Mound’s trail and bikeway system, according to a town news release. On the town website, residents can view an interactive map of current and proposed trails, and they can provide their thoughts on needed improvements.

The town is seeking this input until Sept. 17. Click here to view the interactive map. Click here for more information about the master plan.

