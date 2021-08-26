Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Barbara Rowand Nelson

By CTG Staff
0
133
Barbara Rowand Nelson

Barbara Rowand Nelson, Mimi, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021, at her home in Double Oak. She was surrounded by family and friends. Although an Ohioan by birth, Mimi was a Texan at heart. The words strong, kind, and sure minded do not do her justice, and yet perfectly describe her essence. To know her was to know joy beyond infinite depths. To be her friend was to know loyalty like no other. After enjoying 79 years of a life boldly lived, Mimi is survived by her husband, Bill Nelson, her sister, Debbie Ingraham, her two children, Nicole Vasquez and Bill Nelson. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Andrea, Alex, and Will Vasquez, and Natalie and Madison Nelson, and her great-granddaughter, Audrey Gosnell.

Previous articleLikewize creating 500 jobs with new fulfillment center in Flower Mound
Next articleFlower Mound seeking feedback for trails master plan
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.