Barbara Rowand Nelson, Mimi, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021, at her home in Double Oak. She was surrounded by family and friends. Although an Ohioan by birth, Mimi was a Texan at heart. The words strong, kind, and sure minded do not do her justice, and yet perfectly describe her essence. To know her was to know joy beyond infinite depths. To be her friend was to know loyalty like no other. After enjoying 79 years of a life boldly lived, Mimi is survived by her husband, Bill Nelson, her sister, Debbie Ingraham, her two children, Nicole Vasquez and Bill Nelson. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Andrea, Alex, and Will Vasquez, and Natalie and Madison Nelson, and her great-granddaughter, Audrey Gosnell.