Likewize creating 500 jobs with new fulfillment center in Flower Mound

Likewize, a leading global tech protection and support company formerly known as Brightstar, announced this week that it has opened a new fulfillment center in Flower Mound that is expected to create 500 new local jobs.

Likewize is relocating its headquarters to Southlake, and it’s also launching a state-of-the-art, highly automated fulfillment center at 350 Lakeside Parkway, according to a company news release. The 275,000-square-foot facility will act as Likewize’s global supply chain center and its operations will directly support all U.S. based customers. It will process 42 million devices annually.

“Investing in this new high-tech facility in Dallas, rather than retrofitting an existing facility, allows us to rethink how we operate, while enabling us to deploy best-in-class automation and technology,” said Rod Millar, CEO of Likewize. “This will allow us to drive new capabilities, improve efficiencies, and strategically plan to meet our future growth. Even during these unprecedented times, we have not strayed from our long-term vision or our commitment to investing in our U.S. operations and our customers. We’re imagining where our customers and our business will need to be in the future and executing now to ensure success.”

The Flower Mound facility recently opened and is now fully commissioned, according to a company spokesperson.