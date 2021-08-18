Local summit club to host annual Dan Licardo Blood Drive on 9/11

On Sept. 11, the Flower Mound Summit Club will host the fourth annual Dan Licardo Blood Drive Honoring Our Heroes at the Cross Timbers Family YMCA with the goal of collecting more than 200 units of blood to honor U.S. military and first responders.

The blood drive to “honor our heroes” was started in 2018 when Dan Licardo, a former Navy SEAL and friend to many Summit Club members, was involved in a catastrophic car accident that took both of his legs and required doctors to use 94 units of blood to save his life. Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, blood is needed now more than ever, according to a Summit Club news release.

Licardo was driving down a major thoroughfare in Flower Mound when he had a seizure and lost consciousness and suffered violent muscle contractions that caused the car to accelerate and swerve off the road into a large tree. Months later, Licardo learned the seizure was caused by the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury due to years of explosives training and multiple tours of combat in the Middle East. TBI is a common diagnosis for many returning veterans with myriad effects. While Licardo mourns the loss of his legs, he is grateful to the people who worked tirelessly to save his life.

“There’s not enough I can say about the first responders, the Care Flight team and the doctors who worked so hard to save me after the crash,” Licardo said. “If it weren’t for the equipment, the staff and the training provided by the citizens of Flower Mound, my story could have had a much different ending.”

Hearing his doctors and rescue team recount details of his recovery and treatment in the OR, Licardo became keenly aware of the importance of blood donation and what a precious, and perishable commodity it is.

“Most people don’t realize blood is a perishable item with a shelf life of about 42 days. To make sure hospitals have what they need, the blood supply has to be replenished regularly but only about 3% of people who can give blood actually do. I completely bled out seven times before the doctors could save me,” Licardo said. “I was thankful to have friends who stepped up to donate last year and now, I’m excited to help pay that forward by making the blood drive they started for me an annual community event here in Flower Mound.”

The blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cross Timbers Family YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Road. Due to COVID-19, all donors must reserve a spot online prior to the event: